For the past few months Tekashi 6ix9ine has turned himself into one of the most popular rappers in the game while also becoming the most polarizing figure on the Hip-Hop scene. Whether it’s the rainbow hair, Blood’s affiliation or simply his over the top arrogance, heads are really hating on the Brooklyn rapper these days.

Today the self-proclaimed King of New York checked into The Breakfast Club with a chip on his shoulder and spoke with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about living and striving off of controversy and hate, what happened with J Prince Jr, and how he caught that rape charge.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Tekashi 6ix9ine on The Breakfast Club.

1. J Prince Jr.

Tekashi says that he doesn’t know where his problems with J Prince Jr. started and actually dapped him up at a sneaker store in Houston the day before Prince took to the streets mob deep and called out 6ix9ine at SXSW. 6ix felt that if J Prince had a problem with him he should’ve told him something at the sneaker spot instead of inviting him to his birthday party, which 6ix9ine was denied entry into because he showed up more than an hour late.

