Please Stop: Lil Xan Panders To 2Pac Fans, Performs “California Love”

Lil Xan is still on the fade list for many Tupac “2Pac” Shakur fans although he’s since walked back his negative opinion of the late rapper. In a recent concert, the “Betrayed” artist was caught on video attempting to rap along with 2Pac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love” track as part of some unspoken apology tour we’re assuming.

As captured by DJ Akademiks’ IG page, Lil Xan was in concert in Pomona, California and attempted to rap along with the G-Funk classic. This comes after he apologized for calling 2Pac’s music “boring” to a throng of fans in the state and even wearing a shirt emblazoned with Pac’s image.

Although he nearly ducked the fade and got clowned for it by 03 Greedo and Father of Awful Records fame, Xan is attempting to keep the promo machine bubbling as he preps his debut album.

Check out Lil Xan, ahem, performing “California Love” in the clip below.

Damn, nigga you might’ve been better off gettin stomped out than droppin this soft ass video lol https://t.co/lVthcVcUyj — Father (@father) March 19, 2018

—

Photo: Getty