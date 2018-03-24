WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Becomes All-Time Top-Grossing Superhero Film In The U.S.

The success of Black Panther continues on after this weekend the Marvel blockbuster burst ahead of the pack to become the top-grossing superhero movie in the United States. This was projected to take place earlier in the week and was confirmed after box office returns rolled in.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The Disney and Marvel release achieved the milestone on Saturday after passing up fellow Marvel title The Avengers, which grossed $623.4 million in 2012. To boot, Black Panther is only one of seven films to ever earn $600 million or more domestically (it currently ranks No. 6 on the list).

Black Panther has shattered numerous milestones since opening in theaters on Feb. 16.

Globally, the film has earned north of $1.2 billion to date. By the end of Sunday, it will leap past Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion) to become the third-biggest comic book adaptation behind The Avengers ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion).

Pretty certain that Marvel hopes that same excitement spills over into the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War next month.

—

Photo: Marvel/Disney