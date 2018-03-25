Home > News

Feds Want DMX To Serve 5 Years In Prison

Dark Man X is about to take an involuntary vacation.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

DMX has his back against the wall. Federal prosecutors want to the bless the Yonkers rapper with 5 years in prison for tax evasion. 

According to docs, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is recommending the rapper get the max — 5 years in prison — when he’s sentenced next week. Prosecutors are urging the judge to “send the message” to X that “star power doesn’t entitle someone to a free pass.”

TMZ broke the story … DMX struck a plea in November. He entered a guilty plea to one count of tax evasion, and avoided seriously hard time — up to 40 years.

Unfortunately, DMX has done himself no favors since he took the plea deal. Despite initially having a successful stint in rehab, Dark Man X fell off the wagon, and was spotted taking shots at a bar in a St. Louis airport.

Shortly thereafter, X failed a drug test and was arrested.

