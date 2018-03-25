‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Finally Tops ‘Black Panther’ For No. 1 Weekend Box Office

Black Panther is no longer no. 1, but the new film in the top spot is worthy. Pacific Rim: Uprising, which stars John Boyega, won the weekend box office with $151 million.

Not too shabby for a sequel.

Reports Deadline:

Legendary/Universal’s Pacific Rim: Uprising came in slightly higher than Saturday estimates, topping $150M worldwide on its opening weekend with $150.5M. The debut clocked $122.5M at the international box office, including $65M in China which was the biggest home for the original 2013 film — and a large part of why the sequel was greenlit under the previous leadership of Wanda-owned Legendary.

As for Black Panther, it is now the no. 1 grossing superhero flick, of all time.

Bong bong.

Photo: Getty