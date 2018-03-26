Virgil Abloh Named Louis Vuitton’s New Menswear Designer

Virgil Abloh just hit the sweetest of licks. The Off-White founder, Kanye West creative director, DJ and culture conduit has been named Louis Vuitton‘s new menswear designer.

The New York Times reports that Abloh holds the distinction of being the first African-American to hold the position of artistic director at LV.

“I feel elated,” Abloh told the NYTimes. “This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

If you’ve read the various Abloh profiles in the likes of GQ, Complex or wherever, becoming creative director of a brand like LV was always on his bucket list.

