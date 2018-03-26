Former MLB Star Albert Belle Arrested For Extreme DUI, Indecent Exposure

Life after baseball isn’t going too well for Albert Belle. The former MLB star has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence and indecent exposure.

Extreme DUI, though?

Reports Yahoo! Sports:

Former Major League Baseball star Albert Belle has reportedly been arrested on numerous counts in Arizona, according to Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 Phoenix. Belle was arrested during a spring training game on two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI and one count of extreme DUI.

Belle, now 51, starred with the Cleveland Indians throughout most of his MLB career. He spent eight of his 12 seasons in Cleveland, hitting .295/.369/.580, with 242 home runs, during his tenure with the club.

Bruh…

Let us reminisce…

Look. I hope Albert Belle gets whatever help he needs, but his being back in the news is still a great excuse to use this GIF again: pic.twitter.com/J7TD6PMIsN — DO NOT CONGRATULATE (@russbengtson) March 26, 2018

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game. 2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

