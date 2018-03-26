Diddy and Tommy Mottola Spotted Politicking In LA

Sean “Diddy” Combs and famed music and entertainment executive Tommy Mottola were spotted having a “secretive meeting” last week in Los Angeles at a spot called Craig’s. Couldn’t have been that secret if we’re reporting about it now, though.

Reports Page Six:

Witnesses said the pair were seated at a quiet corner table with security guards surrounding them. Mottola’s producing three Broadway shows: “A Bronx Tale,” “Jersey Boys” and “The Donna Summer Musical.” (Previews begin Wednesday for the latter.)

We hear he’s spending more time in LA, producing TV and film, with one project set in Harlem in the works with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and another with David Ayer’s Cedar Park Entertainment based on Mottola’s HBO docu-series “15: A Quinceañera Story.”

Recently, Diddy was named one of the Top 5 wealthiest artist in the Hip-Hop game.

Jay-Z was ahead of him on said list, so you best believe Mr. Combs is out here trying to secure more bags.

