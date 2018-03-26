Killer Mike Apologizes For Ill-Timed NRA Interview [VIDEO]

Killer Mike found himself on the end of a barrage of criticism for appearing in an interview put on by the National Rifle Association. The NRATV clip with Colion Noir made its rounds over the weekend just as the anti-gun violence March For Our Lives rally was taking place in Washington, D.C., which put the Run The Jewels rapper in a bad light for which he issued a video apology.

The Atlanta rapper insisted that the NRA interview was framed as a means to have a larger discussion regarding Black gun ownership, but he claimed the organization used the clip to undermine the aim of the March For Our Lives movement.

“I did an interview about black gun ownership in this era,” Killer Mike said. “That interview was used a week later by NRATV to disparage a very noble campaign that I actually support.”

Killer Mike added, “I’m sorry that an interview I did about a minority, black people in this country and gun rights was used as a weapon against you guys. That was unfair to you, and it was wrong, and it disparaged some very noble work you’re doing.”

I hope this clears some stuff up. Love and Respect to all. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/pq977HEG7A — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 25, 2018

