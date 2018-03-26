Offset Feuding Online With Woman Who Claims She Just Gave Birth To His Child

Offset might have some explaining to do to Cardi B. The Migos rapper is fighting claims that he fathered yet another baby.

This weekend a woman named Celina Powell took to social media to announce she gave birth to a baby by the Atlanta trap rap star. The caption was simply the baby’s name Karma Kiari Cephus which is a nod to Offset’s government name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Since the announcement hit the internet the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper has denied any paternal connection to the child. This lead to a very nasty back and forth between him and Powell on Twitter.

@xocelina187 I don’t know dis hoe stop lying on me weirdo — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 24, 2018

@OffsetYRN “I DoNt KnOw ThIs HoE “ 🤡🤡 lmao I’ll see you in denver April 19th for your dumb ass to take this dna. You wanna clear the air so bad TAKE THE TEST 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2KD8N8gRLg — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) March 25, 2018

She shared screenshots which he questioned but she had her receipts in order.

That album just came out in 2017 how that’s my header in 2016 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 25, 2018

Because I screenshotted it on dec 30th when you texted TMZ that you didn’t know me. Keep playin w me 😩😩🙏 https://t.co/g1NEHEq9iX — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) March 25, 2018

Naturally this quickly got back to Cardi B which prompted her to also deny Powell’s claims via a subliminal post.

People are so miserable 🤦🏽‍♀️they rather believe a lie just to talk about something ..you will soon thoo 😊😊 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 25, 2018

And Celina shot Bardi a video reel of all the direct messages between her and Offset.

Ok @iamcardib this my last time showing you this 😂😂 ain’t no fake app sis. pic.twitter.com/5RH7lfHEHu — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) March 25, 2018

This is the same IG model that he claimed was trying to extort him back in 2017. Powell says that he will be served a paternity test when he travels back to Denver on April 19. It is also rumored Cardi pregnant with a baby by him as well. That’s a lot of Offspring.

Via Complex

Photo: WENN.com