Birdman & Mannie Fresh Resurrect Big Tymers To Drop “Desiigner Caskets” [LISTEN]

While Birdman and Lil Wayne continue to work out the kinks in their personal relationship, Birdman and Mannie Fresh are officially back together and brought the Big Tymers back from the dead.

Fresh out of Birdman’s documentary Before Anything: The Cash Money story, “Desiigner Caskets” marks the first cut the OG Ca$h Money duo have dropped in a very very long time.

Check out the new Big Tymers cut below and let us know if it has what it takes to bang hard out in these streets.