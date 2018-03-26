NBA Stars Release PSA Calling For Unity & Accountability In The Killing of Stephon Clark

Last week police in Sacramento, California killed yet another unarmed Black man, Stephon Clark, in his backyard after they mistook his cell phone for a gun.

Protestors took to the streets of Sacramento demanding justice for the death of the 22-year-old and yesterday (March 25) members of the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics came together and wore warm-up shirts with “Accountability.” We are one.” printed on the front and #StephonClark printed on the back. Players from the teams even released a public service announcement calling for unity and police accountability in the matter with Al Horford stating “We will not shut up and dribble.” Nor should they.

As expected, police websites are already condemning the PSA with some butt-hurt people demanding an apology from the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings. Good luck with that.

Check out the PSA below.