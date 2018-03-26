Home > News

WATCH: Will Smith Learns How To Salsa From Marc Anthony

The former Fresh Prince's Instagram evolution has given fans more insight on his life and thoughts than ever before.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
'Bright' premiere in Tokyo

Source: Kento Nara/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith continues to use his growing Instagram platform for positive messages, cleverly trolling his son, and encouraging insights on life. However, for his 100th post, the former Fresh Prince is depicted learning how to do the salsa dance from singer Marc Anthony on a boat.

Apparently, Smith has been wanting this salsa lesson from Anthony for some time, this after captioning the video of the pair getting down with a “#Bucketlist” hashtag.

That’s all we got. Check out the action below.

Photo: WENN.com

marc anthony , newsletter , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE