WATCH: Will Smith Learns How To Salsa From Marc Anthony

Will Smith continues to use his growing Instagram platform for positive messages, cleverly trolling his son, and encouraging insights on life. However, for his 100th post, the former Fresh Prince is depicted learning how to do the salsa dance from singer Marc Anthony on a boat.

Apparently, Smith has been wanting this salsa lesson from Anthony for some time, this after captioning the video of the pair getting down with a “#Bucketlist” hashtag.

That’s all we got. Check out the action below.

