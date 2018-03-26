It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any new material from Teyana Taylor (just leak something already!) but she’s no doubt been on her grind via her fitness program and her acting career. Now that she and her Sacramento Kings player hubby Iman Shumpert’s reality TV show Teyana & Iman debuts tonight, the G.O.O.D. Music artist checked into The Breakfast Club to talk up a storm.

From explaining why she reluctantly had a natural childbirth to how she reacted when she met the legendary Janet Jackson, Teyana sure knows how to tell a story.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Teyana Taylor on The Breakfast Club.

Hi A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT

1. Kanye West

Kanye West produced Teyana Taylor’s entire new album. She said that’s part of the reason it hasn’t dropped yet.

