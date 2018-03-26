Flexibly Sexy: @BahaYogi AKA Alex Kaufmann Will Have You Saluting The Sun [PHOTOS]

We’re trying to be mature here and recognize that yoga as a health practice is something everyone should examine at least once in their life as studies show there are loads of benefits. But excuse us as we collect ourselves after witnessing yoga instructor Alex Kaufmann AKA @BahaYogi flex for the ‘Gram, thus making her our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

First, the fact is that despite being drop-dead gorgeous, Kaufmann officially knows her stuff. She first dove into the yoga pool in 2010 while as a student at the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, then picked it up again in 2013 after giving birth to her daughter.

Since then, Kaufmann has chronicled her journey from yoga practitioner to a certified instructor to the tune of over 213,000 followers on her Instagram page. She also offers courses and retreats, along with gracefully stunting with her artful and body-twisting thirst traps.

Check out Alex Kaufmann AKA @BahaYogi below and on the following pages. Excuse us as we go grab a glass of water as we’re feeling a little parched.

—

Photo: Instagram

