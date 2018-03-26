Sonned: Have Lil Wayne & Birdman Reconciled?

Are Lil Wayne and Birdman finally back on good terms? From the looks of Baby’s Instagram it would seem so.
The Cash Money founder posted a picture of himself and Weezy with the caption: “Me and my SON #YMCMBEAST”
Baby just released a new song with Mannie Fresh as Big Tymers called Desiigner Caskets. So may be this is a trend?
Did Tunechi get the money he is owed? Does this mean Tha Carter 5 will finally see the light of day?
So many questions, still very littler actual answers.
