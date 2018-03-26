Home > News

Sonned: Have Lil Wayne & Birdman Reconciled?

Baby and Weezy back?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Lil Wayne and Birdman

Are Lil Wayne and Birdman finally back on good terms? From the looks of Baby’s Instagram it would seem so. 

The Cash Money founder posted a picture of himself and Weezy with the caption: “Me and my SON #YMCMBEAST

Baby just released a new song with Mannie Fresh as Big Tymers called Desiigner Caskets. So may be this is a trend?

Did Tunechi get the money he is owed? Does this mean Tha Carter 5 will finally see the light of day?

So many questions, still very littler actual answers.

