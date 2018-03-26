Sonned: Have Lil Wayne & Birdman Reconciled?

Are Lil Wayne and Birdman finally back on good terms? From the looks of Baby’s Instagram it would seem so.

The Cash Money founder posted a picture of himself and Weezy with the caption: “Me and my SON #YMCMBEAST”

Baby just released a new song with Mannie Fresh as Big Tymers called Desiigner Caskets. So may be this is a trend?

Did Tunechi get the money he is owed? Does this mean Tha Carter 5 will finally see the light of day?

So many questions, still very littler actual answers.

Me and my SON #YMCMBEAST A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:16am PDT

—

Photo: