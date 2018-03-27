DJ Esco ft. Future & ScHoolboy Q “Code of The Streets,” Belly ft. YG “4 Days” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.18

Anyone out there copp them Reebok Future Furikaze joints? DJ Esco got a pair but then again he got the plug right next to him in his latest visual.

In the clip to the Future and ScHoolboy Q assisted “Code of The Streets,” DJ Esco hops on a two-wheeler and shows off his Furikaze’s as he peddles his way to a mansion party where all kinds of luxury cars are parked at. All those whips but couldn’t no one pick him up?

In another side of town Belly and YG turn up themselves but with only a few select females in their clip to “4 Days.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Trippie Redd featuring A1 Billionaire, Yung Bleu featuring Lil Durk, and more.

DJ ESCO FT. FUTURE & SCHOOLBOY Q – “CODE OF HONOR”

BELLY FT. YG – “4 DAYS”

TRIPPIE REDD & A1 BILLIONAIRE – “ROOKIE OF THE YEAR”

YUNG BLEU FT. LIL DURK – “SMOOTH OPERATOR”

LEON BRIDGES – “BAD BAD NEWS”

REJJIE SNOW FT. AMINE & DANA WILLIAMS – “EGYPTIAN LUVR”

H.E.R. – “FOCUS”