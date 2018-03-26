Production on ‘Captain Marvel’ Officially Begins, To Include Familiar Faces From Marvel’s Past Movies

Marvel’s Black Panther is already the highest grossing superhero film of all-time (rightfully so). With Avengers: Infinity War poised to break all kinds of records itself, Marvel continues to set the bar high and the highly anticipated debut film of Captain Marvel will continue to take things to the next level.

Set in the 1990’s (we already love it), Captain Marvel will tell the story of how Air Force officer Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes the most powerful cosmic superhero in the Marvel Universe (yes, even more powerful than Hulk) and gets involved in a war between two alien races, the Krees and the Skrulls. And while that sounds interesting enough in itself, Marvel has announced that the movie will bring back some familiar faces from space including Djimon Hounsou as Korath (Guardians of The Galaxy), Lee Pace as Ronan (Guardians of The Galaxy), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (apparently with both eyes intact), and Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson.

This will certainly almost guarantee that Captain Marvel will be the hottest ticket in town come March 2019 and that’s not even taking into account that it will lead to her joining earth’s mightiest heros when they get into their climactic battle with an Infinity Gauntlet wearing Thanos in Avengers 4.

Photo: Marvel/Disney