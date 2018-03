Tiffany Haddish has the Internets going nuts. After sharing another wild story, we were left with one glaring question, Who bit Beyoncé?

Haddish’s story included info that a “high” actress got out of pocket and bit Queen Bey in the face.

She didn’t reveal who the culprit was, so now everybody is speculating.

And when Twitter starts sharing wild conspiracy theories, we’re here to document all the entertainment.

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

in the criminal justice system, Beyoncé is represented by two separate yet equally important groups: me, hunter harris, who investigates crimes, and tiffany haddish, who snitches on the offenders https://t.co/knJyMkqvRA — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 26, 2018

On the next season of American Crime Story #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/XwS3KStukd — Joel Cazares (@jcazres) March 26, 2018

Someone: Hi

Tiffany Haddish: So Beyoncé pulled out her AK-47 right. And she let loose on all them bitches in the room right. And she told me not to call the cops even tho it was like 20 dead people around me right . And i was like okay girl i ain’t gon tell nobody . — tony (@gawdcompIexx) March 26, 2018

I bet Quincy Jones knows who bit Beyoncé. — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) March 26, 2018

Beyoncé confronting Tiffany Haddish for telling the whole world things about her private life. pic.twitter.com/QdNmqJowVY — c (@thechuuzus) March 26, 2018

CONTINUED

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »