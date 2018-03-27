Git Git: Desiigner Joins Xbox Live Sessions March 27 To Play ‘Far Cry 5’

Desiigner won’t be wishing for a burner come tomorrow. He will get a chance to take down everyone walking when he picks up the sticks to play the highly anticipated game Far Cry 5 and interact with fans when he joins Xbox Live Sessions tomorrow, March 27th.

The G.O.O.D Music artist will partake in the live stream session that will air on the Mixer Xbox Channel. Fans are encouraged to ask the rapper questions while he is playing forthcoming game Far Cry 5 on Xbox One X. He’s gonna need the help of the community to help form and lead a resistance to help take down the Seed family, a doomsday cult who plague the town of Hope County in the state of Montana.

Can’t wait to Meet with @Xbox to show Off How ii Do on #FarCry5. It’s gonna be crazy!! 3/27 @ 2pm PT on https://t.co/wRFREmBNSB 🔥⚡️Tune iiN pic.twitter.com/yXgppphucI — Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) March 26, 2018

Once you step into the world of Far Cry 5 players will have the option to take on the task of bringing down the seed with help of an ally in co-op mode or solo. We sure Desiigner is hoping you join in on the fun and watch him take down the Seed family and in the process win some amazing special prizes when you submit questions throughout the live stream.

Desiigner joins the ranks of DJ Khaled, James Corden, Liam Payne, Caleb McLaughlin, Ronda Rousey, Brooklyn Beckham and more join as special guests to join hop in the hot seat on Xbox Live Sessions. Don’t miss out on the action tomorrow and check out the trailer for Far Cry 5 below which drops tomorrow. So make sure you pre-order your copy now so you can join the action with Desiigner.

Photo: Roger Kisby / Getty