Video Of Alleged Woman Beater XXXTentacion Hitting Woman Surfaces

The Florida struggle rapper is already under investigation for an earlier domestic violence case.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 3 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

XXXTentacion is currently free to tour in support of his new album ?,  but he might have to answer for an older video that showed him hitting a young woman in the head. Facing a number of charges related to a domestic violence case and witness tampering, prosecutors are examining the footage while his legal team says the 20-year-old is a changed man.

TMZ reports:

An old video of XXX is making the rounds online, which shows him dancing behind a girl filming herself … and then hitting her on the side of her head before the camera cuts out.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, prosecutors in XXX’s domestic violence case are reviewing the video — which appears to be old based on his hair style. It’s unclear how it might affect his case in light of a judge recently letting him out of the house to tour.

XXX’s attorney told the outlet that the video was taken between a pair of friends and made in jest so it shouldn’t be held against hin as he continues to correct his course.

View the video in question below. A Warning: the clip might be disturbing to some.

Photo: Getty

