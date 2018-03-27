‘Fortnite’ Wave Is Still Strong, Breaks YouTube Single Live Stream Record

Haven’t jumped on the Fortnite bandwagon yet? Well, what are you waiting for? Fortnite is definitely the hottest game on the market and it just broke another record.

According to YouTube, the free-to-play game smashed its single live game stream record with an amazing 1.1 million viewers tuned in to the battle royale action revealed by the company’s own Ryan Wyatt.

How big is @FortniteGame on YouTube? Fortnite holds the record for the most videos related to a video game uploaded in a single month EVER. Yesterday, the Battle Royale tournament had over 42M live views, and set a record for biggest single live gaming stream @ 1.1M concurrent. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) March 26, 2018

Drake and Ninja might have gotten the wave started with their epic streaming event on Twitch but YouTube announced that user ElrubiusOMG had more eyes on his Fortnite session. The company also pointed out to Engadget that as of February they hold the record for most video uploads related to a game. Fortnite is also the second most viewed game on the popular video game streaming service. It should come as no surprise at YouTube’s eagerness to share these stats with the world they are the Amazon-owned Twitch’s direct competition. YouTube is not shy with its ambition to be the go-to service when it comes to video game streaming.

Fortnite’s recent surge in popularity is proving not to be a fluke and with popular gamers and streamers playing the game that wave is not dying no time soon. Make no mistake though, the game owes Drake a lot of recognition for introducing the game to those who may have not known a thing about it and sparking interest. Ninja as well as benefiting from the Six God showing his stream some love as he helped boost his streaming revenue significantly.

Photo: Epic Games/Nick Chester