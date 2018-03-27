Spider-Man Officially Named An Avenger In Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teaser

We’re less than a month away from finally getting to see Black Panther on the silver screen again! Oh yeah, Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America are in this one, too.

With the release date for Avengers: Infinity War quickly approaching, Marvel is letting out bits and pieces of new movie footage in their teaser trailers to continue to build hype (as if it were necessary). The latest features Iron Man officially christening Spidey and making him an Avenger. That sure as heck won’t be enough to take on the mad titan, Thanos, as he’s on a quest to gather all six Infinity Stones and become a God in the process.

These final two Avenger films are said to be killing off some of your favorite (or not favorite) Marvel characters. Spoiler alert: just look at who has expiring Marvel movie contracts and place your bets on those fools.

Check out the latest teaser trailer below and let us know if you’re as excited about seeing the Black Panther and some other superheroes as we are.

—

Photo: Marvel/Disney