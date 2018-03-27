Gina Rodriguez To Star In Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego Movie

After bringing back Full House, One Day At A Time, and even Voltron, Netflix is bringing back yet another decades-old classic TV series, Carmen Sandiego.

According to Deadline, Netflix is working on turning the popular 90’s PBS game show, Where In The World is Carmen Sandiego, into a live-action film starring Jane The Virgin breakout star, Gina Rodriguez. The news comes just a year after Netflix announced their intention on releasing a new Carmen Sandiego animated series with Rodriguez also starring as the title character via voiceovers.

No writer or director has been attached to the movie as of yet, but Gina Rodriguez is slated to produce the film through her I Can and I Will Productions with the help of Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser, who is head of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), owner of the Carmen Sandiego property.

This is a great look for the Golden Globe winning actress who’s just made her big budget movie debut alongside Natalie Portman in Annihilation and who’s currently working on the remake to the festival award-winning Mexican thriller, Miss Bala.

No word yet on when the Carmen Sandiego movie will release on Netflix but with a young star like Gina Rodriguez attached to it, we’ll be ready for it when it drops.