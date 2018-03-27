LL Cool J Is Launching An Old School Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM Radio

Like the rest of us older heads, Hip-Hop OG LL Cool J has an affinity for golden era rap music and is looking to throw up a new old school Hip-Hop channel on SiriusXM radio.

According to Billboard, the Hip-Hop icon is planning on launching his LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio show this Wednesday at 10pm and to commemorate the moment, LL and DJ Z-Trip will host an invite only roller skating event in East LA for a live broadcast of the new show. You’d think he’d do it in his hometown of Queens, but to each his own.

LL Cool J says he felt that yesteryear’s Hip-Hop artists aren’t getting the love and burn on today’s airwaves that they deserve so he wanted to step up to the plate and create something to help change that.

“There are so many artists who are the foundation of this culture,” he said. “But it seems like they have been marginalized and pushed to the side if they’re no longer on the pop charts. I felt like hip-hop has a story and a lot of founding fathers and mothers that the world should know. … People know Run-DMC and myself, but there were people before us.”

Surprisingly enough that includes diss records that were aimed at the “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper.

“I’m going to play even those records where they talk about me,” he said. “I’m not going to deny none of the fans of my rivals’ music. This is not about stroking LL Cool J’s ego. It’s about the hip-hop culture. We’re going to dig into the crates for this.” We still doubt those records will see more than a handful of spins a year. Just sayin’.

Rock The Bells Radio airs this Wednesday night (March 28) at 10pm on channel 43. Will you be tuning in? Let us know.

—

Photo: WENN.com