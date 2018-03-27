What Justice?: White Cops Who Murdered Alton Sterling Won’t Be Charged

Black America is experiencing deja vu. The Baton Roug cops who killed Alton Sterling will not be charged.

Once again, the murderers of a Black man get to walk.

Reports the New York Times:

A pair of white police officers in Baton Rouge, La., will not be prosecuted by the state authorities in a fatal shooting of a black man there almost two years ago. The decision brings another closely watched and widely scrutinized investigation of potential police misconduct to an end without charges.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his conclusion on Tuesday, almost 11 months after the United States Department of Justice declined to bring charges in the death of the man, Alton B. Sterling, was widely expected, in part because officers are rarely charged in connection with on-duty shootings.

“The Louisiana Department of Justice cannot proceed with a prosecution,” Mr. Landry said at a news conference in Baton Rouge. He said the evidence available to state investigators showed that the officers had not acted outside the bounds of the law.

The decisions by the State and the Justice Department not to prosecute make the chances criminal prosecution of the two officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, nil.

Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired yet? Vote.

Photo: Facebook