Activision Announces New ‘Call of Duty : WWII’ DLC Pack 2 ‘The War Machine [Photos]

Call of Duty: WWII is keeping the momentum going. Today Activision announced DLC pack 2, The War Machine that will have players taking the battle to locations such as Egypt, Dunkirk, a secret German V-2 rocket facility and of course another exciting chapter in the Nazi Zombies mode.

Get ready PS4 owners you get the first crack at the new DLC pack April 10th.

The new DLC will also allow players to play a new War Mode mission called Operation Husky, co-developed by Raven Software and will feature a new gameplay mechanic—aerial dogfighting.

Here is a breakdown of each new level and the latest chapter in Nazi Zombies:

Egypt: For the first time in Call of Duty: WWII, we’re bringing players to the battlefields of Northern Africa and the Egyptian pyramids. Players fight in and around the ancient ruins at Giza with landmarks that you’re sure to recognize. The map features an interior temple in the center that heats up during intense Domination matches with more open exterior lanes to either side. There’s something for everyone, as all ranges and playstyles have a place to call home here.

Dunkirk: Players face off on the sands and beachfront boardwalk of the French sea-side city of Dunkirk. This map features a large, open and dangerous beach area flanked by tight interiors through the buildings lining the beach-front. Sniping can be effective here, though aggressive running and gunning can also pay off, so keep sharp and watch your angles and surroundings to win the day.

V2: Welcome to V2 – a rocket development and test site located in rural Germany. V2 is a tight, ultra-fast-paced map that never lets up for a moment. The launch tower sits at the map center, providing a focal point and an opportunity to grab an elevated sightline on unsuspecting opponents. Short-to mid-range engagements are dominant here, with fast and furious gameplay throughout – don’t blink!

Operation Husky: Operation Husky, whose namesake referred to the Allied invasion of Sicily, is centered on an Allied action to retrieve intelligence on the locations of sensitive German targets in the ports of Palermo and Naples. In this exciting new War mode offering, players will gather intel, transmit it to HQ, and then take to the skies to clear the area of enemy fighter planes in order to make way for Allied bombers.

The Shadowed Throne: The Shadowed Throne brings our heroes into the heart of Nazi Germany to confront a desperate and evil regime. Berlin is burning, and Doktor Straub’s monstrous army is hellbent on purging his city of the Allied invaders. Join Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson on their descent into madness in a city warped with terror, blood, and war, as Nazi Zombies steps out from the shadows of history.

No date has been released for Xbox One X and PC owners but we are that release will also come in April as well.

Photos: Activision