Nike Announces Opening of ‘Unlaced’ Women’s Boutiques

Well it’s about damn time. This week, Nike has unveiled its plans to launch an in-store boutique for women. “Unlaced” is strictly digital right now, but this summer it debuts in Nike stores worldwide.

The boutique will feature all of our hood favorites like the Uptemptos and the Air Max 95s in women’s sizes. And pink colorways. Um. Lots of pink colorways.

Those of us of the fairer sex in major cities, we know that we’ve been copping these joints for years, albeit in kid sizes, but we respect what Nike is hoping to do here.

“This is all about inclusion, so that women can feel like they can wear different styles, such as a men’s sneaker,” says European stylist (and self-proclaimed Air Max addict) Julia Sarr-Jamois, who worked closely with Nike to select sneakers that will filter in for the first six weeks of Nike Unlaced’s digital shop launch. “I wanted to balance fun, a bit of classic and new silhouettes — and to encourage people to understand that there are no rules. I’ll wear a running shoe with a normal outfit, not to run in. And I think that’s really exciting.”

Nike has also pulled in influencers to develop “local product curations” by creatives and stylists to fit every region the in-store boutique lands in. There will be “how-to-wear” tutorials, video diaries, weekly stories and profiles all featured on the digital store.

Looks like Nike is right on time to make the right waves before this Womens’ History Month comes to a close. Check out the digital Unlace shop right here. A few of the kicks available below.

Photo: Nike