Afropunk 2018 Worldwide Lineups Announced

The annual Afropunk festival has expanded its reach for this year’s events, with multiple cities playing host to the popular live show and cultural destination. On Tuesday, the lineups for Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Paris were announced with Johannesburg and London also on deck with impending lineups.

Starting on Aug. 25, the two-day festival kicks off in Brooklyn with Erykah Badu, Miguel, Tyler The Creator, Janelle Monáe, The Internet, and others. are all slated to take the stages in what will be one of the hottest tickets in town. Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and their mother’s rock band Wicked Wisdom will all get some stage time too.

Not to be outdone, Atlanta’s two-day venture begins on Oct. 13 with N.E.R.D., Little Simz, Noname, Wicked Wisdom, and The Internet among the stars that will descend upon the southern city. Paris will be going up on July 15 with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, D’Angelo, and Gary Clark Jr. taking the headlining duties while GoldLink, Trombone Shorty, and others take slots as well.

Johanessburg and London have not yet announced their lineups, but do expect greatness.

For tickets, fans should visit Afropunk’s homepage to get all the details. Brooklyn’s tickets are on sale now.

