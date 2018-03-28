Cardi B Signs Management Deal With Quality Control Music

Cardi B‘s connection to the Migos was already solidified by way of her engagement to group member Offset, but now she’s connected officially on the business level too. The “Bodak Yellow” star signed a management deal with the powerful Quality Control Music group, joining Migos and Lil Yachty.

Variety reports:

Cardi B has new management in Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Variety has learned. She joins rappers Migos and Lil Yachty on the QC roster of star acts. The Atlanta-based management company and record label has seen stratospheric success in recent years modeling its business after such game-changing entities as Cash Money and No Limit.

Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy makes its debut via Atlantic Records on April 6.

