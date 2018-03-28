HBO’s ‘King In The Wilderness’ Doc Examines Final Years Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is nearly upon us, HBO will air a new documentary that examines the final three years of the famed civil rights leader’s life. King In The Wilderness, directed by Peter Kunhardt, will debut on April 2, two days before the date King was assassinated at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis.

The film made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and promises deeper insight into the life and times of King between the years of 1965 to his untimely death in 1968. With archived conversations and images of those who were close to King, along with delving into his struggles with maintaining the stance of nonviolence, King In The Wilderness aims to highlight what he contended with as the Black Power movement rose and the fast-changing political landscape in America.

The trailer for King In The Wilderness can be viewed below. Learn more about the documentary here.

King In The Wilderness airs on April 2 on HBO at 8:00 PM ET.

Photo: Bob Fitch, Stanford University Libraries / Courtesy of HBO