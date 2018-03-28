BRUHNews: Corey Feldman Says He Got Shanked In The Gut

Corey Feldman can’t catch a break. The star of such classics as The Goonies and The Lost Boys says he got stabbed in the stomach, while sitting in a car, by a stranger who got away.

Remember, this is Feldman’s side of the story.

Reports TMZ:

Corey says he was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday night in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley — with a security guard — when 3 men approached the car. He says while his security was distracted by the 3 guys, a car pulled up and another attacker jumped out, stabbed him and fled the scene.

Corey rushed to a hospital after the attack, and that’s when LAPD was informed of the attack. Cops are now investigating, but Corey thinks he knows who’s responsible.

He says he’s been getting online threats from some group of people he refers to as the “Wolfpack.” Corey adds, “I have reason to believe it’s all connected! Enough is enough!”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

But now ish is just getting weird. According to TMZ, Feldman doesn’t even have a stab wound.

Huh?

Needless to say, this story is developing. Feldman believes it was attempt on his life due to exposing sexual abuse in Hollywood.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Photo: Twitter