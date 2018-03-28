BBC Doc Alleges R&B Perv R. Kelly Trained Teen Girls As Sex Pets

A new documentary examines allegations that R. Kelly has been operating a so-called sex cult with a bevy of young girls groomed to do the R&B singer’s bidding. Director and former fan Ben Zand spoke extensively with Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, who claimed that Kelly was grooming girls as young as 14 to become his “sex pets.”

BBC writes:

In a new BBC Three documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, the filmmaker and former R Kelly fan Ben Zand aims to break down what he calls a “wall of silence” surrounding the singer’s personal life.

Ben takes us to Chicago, where R Kelly grew up, and speaks to former members of his inner circle to try to uncover the truth behind allegations that have dogged the singer’s 30-year career.

He interviews R Kelly’s former girlfriend, Kitti Jones, who tells him about the abuse she suffered while dating the singer from 2011 to 2013.

Kitti confirms for the first time that she was part of R Kelly’s “sex dungeon” where she was forced to have sex with him and other people on “more than 10” occasions. She believes some of the girls in the ‘sex dungeon’ were underage. She talks about an encounter with R Kelly where he told her that he had been “training” one of the girls from the age of 14 to be one of his “pets”. Kelly has previously denied these claims, calling them false and defamatory.

The film also features comments from others who were close to Kelly, including Lovell Jones who said that the singer’s thirst for young girls was known among his circle.

The documentary can be viewed online but only in the United Kingdom thus far. According to this link, it appears that it will air this Tuesday on BBC One.

—

Photo: Getty