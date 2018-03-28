Aaron Judge Inks Endorsement Deal With adidas

We’re only 24 hours away from MLB opening day 2018 and the Yankees sophomore-superstar, Aaron Judge, is already celebrating his first win of the season.

Hypebeast is reporting that the 2017-18 Rookie of The Year winner/MVP runner-up has signed his first endorsement deal with – you guessed it – adidas (Nike’s been letting some major superstars slip past their fingers). Judge will join the likes of other MLB Rookie of The Year winners, Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

For the past few years adidas have been stacking up endorsement deals with sports superstars and pop culture celebrities such as James Harden, Kanye West, Future, and others. Thanks to these kinds of deals adidas has witnessed their popularity amongst sneakerheads flourish in ways that hasn’t been seen since RUN DMC in the 80’s.

No word yet on when we’ll see an official Aaron Judge sneaker silhouette but the mere fact that he’s officially part of a athletic brand has his on cloud nine.

“Never in my dreams would I have envisioned that I’d be signing an endorsement deal at all.”

“The coolest part is that they’re not all about sports, and that was so clear in one of my first meetings with them.”

“They’re about lifestyle and showing who I was and who I am as a person. It’s what made the choice easy.”

Now get out there and help bring the Yankees their 28th World Series championship! No pressure though.

