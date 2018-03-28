Donald Glover Says He Wasn’t “Too Busy” To Work On Deadpool, Tweets Entire Season Finale Script

Earlier this week comic book and Hip-Hop fans were disappointed to learn that Donald Glover’s animated Deadpool series was canceled by FX due to “creative differences” amongst other reasons.

Now the man behind the Golden Globe winning FX show Atlanta is taking to Twitter to not only correct the notion that scheduling conflicts played a part in the breakup, but also posted the script to the season finale episode of the now-canceled animated series.

After reading what Glover had in store for the fan favorite foul mouthed mutant assassin, it’s pretty evident that FX didn’t just drop the ball on this one, they kicked it way over the fence.

Aside from the fact that Deadpool 2 is set to drop this summer and create all kinds of hunger for Deadpool related properties, the writing is just as creative and socially relevant as it is in Glover’s other brainchild, Atlanta. Either way it seems like the execs up at FX made up their mind and cheated comic book fans and the culture out of another Donald Glover homerun.

Peep the tweets below and let us know your thoughts on the matter.

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

CONTINUED

—

Photo: FX

