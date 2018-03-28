WhoBitBeyonce: Lena Dunham Says She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen Won’t Say Who

Thanks to Tiffany Haddish, the entertainment world as a full-on “whodunnit” regarding the #WhoBitBeyonce controversy. Lena Dunham, who got pegged as the culprit, has denied connection to the mysterious bite to Queen Beyoncé’s face, and Chrissy Teigen knows who did but isn’t telling.

“As the patron saint of “She would do that…” I didn’t,” Dunham simply tweeted Tuesday (Mar. 27) night.

As the patron saint of “She would do that…” I didn’t. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018

On Monday, Teigen was a guest on NBC’s TODAY show, and she was pressed on revealing the person who carried out the act. Her tweet below says it all as to how she’s handling the inquiries that are sure to continue.

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Sanaa Lathan has been pegged as the alleged biter, although she’s denying any involvement.

