Fabolous Arrested For Domestic Violence

Fabolous has a lot of explaining to do. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly putting hands on his baby mama, Emily B.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the couple tell us Fabolous turned himself in to cops in Englewood, NJ — where he and Emily live. We’re told Emily first contacted police, telling them Fabolous had hit her.

The rapper was accompanied by his attorney when he went to the police precinct. We’re told he did not spend time in jail … instead, he was cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance. We have a call in to his attorney.

Emily and Fab have 2 children together, ages 2 and 10.

No word from Fab or Emily on their respective social channels, for now.

