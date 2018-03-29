Drake Rocks adidas Track Pants, So He’s Definitely Down With adidas Now

Anything Drake does gets discussed and debated, it is what it is. Case in point, the 6 God was seen rocking adidas pants, which sparked conversation about the Toronto rapper leaving Jordan Brand for a deal with the three stripes brand.

Back in February, it was reported that Drake and adidas had a deal in the works. Nothing formal has been announced, but there haven’t been any denials either.

Also worth noting, Drizzy was so dedicated to the Jordan Brand that he infamously photoshopped the adidas logo off a soccer jersey he was wearing on Instagram a couple of years back.

So keen eyes took note when Drake was seen wearing adidas track pants in the IG post below. He gotta be down now, right?

Recently, adidas inked Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to an endorsement deal. adidas ain’t playing.

Photo: WENN.com