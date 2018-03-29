Family Still Feuds: Negotiations Between Birdman & Lil Wayne Reportedly “Hostile”

The ongoing situation between Birdman and Lil Wayne seemed to be on an upward track after the pair seemingly patched up their differences after being seen together recently. However, sources close to the pair say that the lawsuit brought by Weezy against Birdman is in a reportedly “hostile” negotiation stage.

The Blast reports:

Sources very close to the case tell The Blast the litigation between Birdman and Weezy is extremely “bitter,” and the time recently spent together at the clubs in Miami has not solved a thing.

One person very familiar with the negotiations tell us Cash Money has been “hostile” during the ongoing settlement discussions, and believe that after everything is resolved “There will be no connection, no ties and no business relationship” between the two hip-hop moguls.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Birdman and Cash Money have now been ordered to hand over key documents in the $51 million lawsuit, especially those related to Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Interesting.

This news should be framed as speculative as neither party has made an official statement to the press. Yet, this does present a curious wrinkle in things considering how chummy the two have been in recent days.

