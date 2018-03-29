Kanye West Severs Ties With Longtime Manager Izzy Zivkovic

Kanye West is making the circle around him even smaller. He has recently parted ways with his manager of eight years.

According to a recent report by Billboard Magazine, ‘Ye and Izvor Zivkovic have decided to cut their professional ties. Commonly known as “Izzy”, the music executive started working with West shortly after his infamous on stage interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Music Awards in 2009.

Since then he became one of Yeezus’ closest advisers. In May 2016 Scooter Braun of Justin Bieber fame joined the managerial brain trust; it is said that his addition was not a cause of Izzy’s departure. Braun will now oversee all managerial duties for the “New Slaves” rapper alongside the CAA agency.

Kanye has been tucked away in Wyoming recording a yet to be titled project. Nas, Kid Cudi, Drake and other high-profile collaborators have been spotted in the mountain town earlier this month.

Let’s hope the end result is a classic album.

Via: Complex

Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic