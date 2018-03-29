A Tribe Called Quest Drops Superbly Woke “The Space Program” Video

A Tribe Called Quest just dropped the video for “The Space Program” off their critically-acclaimed We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service album. The visual is extremely woke, incorporating sci-fi inflected images of the future, the Civil Rights movement and cameos from the group’s celebrity friends including the Roots, Common and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Yes, the album dropped in 2016, but it still goes, and the album’s opener is one of its best songs. The Abstract and Jarobi spit their bars while the late, great Phife (Malik Taylor) handles an addictive refrain. The aforementioned peeps as well as Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and more are seen reciting the 5 Foot Assassin’s words accompanied by powerful imagery.

Watch the Warren Fu-directed video, an Apple Music exclusive for now, for “The Space Program” right here (preview below). The “For Malik” at the end is a classy touch, and be sure to stick around for the credits.

Photo: Footaction