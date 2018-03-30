What Are You Doing?: Fortnite Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Ble Caught Using The N-Word, Says He’s Sorry & Was Tongue-Tied

Ninja was really feeling himself a tad bit too much. Yesterday while streaming a session of Fortnite with a buddy, popular Twitcher Tyler “Ninja” Blevins made the bonehead error of saying the dreaded N’word and was immediately put on blast for it.

There was a prophetic Tweet posted on the 24th wondering how long it would take for the streamer to slip up while he’s on Twitch.

How long before ninja accidentally says the n word on a twitch stream — M.Bison (@Lordunger) March 24, 2018

The duo was in the mood for some tunes while they gamed and settled on Logic’s “44 More” as the soundtrack to their session. Known as one of the “good ones” in the streaming community he started singing along with the song and in his “excitement” blurted out the n-word in front of his viewers. Here is the catch Logic never actually says the word in the song so Ninja added that part in. Here are the actual lyrics of the song via Genius:

“Ayy, bitch, I’ve been goin’ and goin’ like the Energizer

Yeah, I’m supplyin’ the wood like Elijah

In the cut, smokin’ on indica

Might fuck around and compartmentalize ya

They say, they say life is a bitch

And if that is the case then I’m finna surprise her”

The internet caught wind of Ninja’s screw up after a clip of Blevin’s saying the word surfaced online and it quickly picked up steam.

Welp…looks like Ninja already dropped the N-word…smh and I had high hopes for him ughh @Nadeshot get ya mans 🤦🏽‍♂️ @Ninja pic.twitter.com/tETY8OunYQ — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) March 28, 2018

Immediately a debate was started on the matter but who wants to be that person to die on that hill defending Ninja’s error? Apparently, there are quite a few nincompoops who felt the need to try and somehow

so a week ago we all loved Ninja because he streamed with Drake and we saw it as a break out moment for gaming being accepted by the main stream but today the mob is after him for a freestyle that used the N word when all of us who love hip hop hear it all the time? — Parris (@vicious696) March 29, 2018

Bro it’s in the song 😂😂 what are you just suppose to skip a lyric? — Favela_Rambo (@sniper_favela) March 29, 2018

Please don't let "gotcha" culture besmirch the reputation of one of the most positive and unifying people on the internet right now. @Ninja you have people behind you brother! — Dylan Geick (@DylanxGeick) March 29, 2018

Yeah but umm he should know better regardless and just because it’s in a song doesn’t give him the okay to say it. It would seem Ninja knows he messed up badly and has since apologized and claimed he tongue-tied for the error in series of tweets.

While I am confident that most of this is a misunderstanding, I recognize that it’s my responsibility to never let there be THIS kind of a misunderstanding. More than anything, I hate that any of my friends, fans, or viewers might feel disrespected. (Tweet 1) — Ninja (@Ninja) March 29, 2018

It is my job, and hopefully I’m usually good at it, to make everyone feel welcome, valued, and safe to be themselves. So I apologize to anyone who might feel hurt because I NEVER want that. It’s my stream, and it’s on me to make that right. (Tweet 2) — Ninja (@Ninja) March 29, 2018

The best way I can explain it is that I promise that I understand how much pain that word causes, even if it gets used a lot in music and elsewhere. It’s a word historically used to divide people, and I’m about bringing people together. (Tweet 3) — Ninja (@Ninja) March 29, 2018

I promise that there was no mal intent (I wasn’t even trying to say the word-I fumbled lyrics and got tongue tied in the worst possible way). Again, I apologize for offending anyone and appreciate you all rocking with me. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 29, 2018

The apology seems sincere, but that didn’t stop folks from coming at him for thinking he had a pass.

Ninja said he fumbled lyrics, got tongue-tied, and I guess his go-to word was nigga lol Thats a new one — BRGR (@CULLENBURGAR) March 29, 2018

This is why there are groups like @blacknerdsplay @Official_BGG. Due tue online racism and being called a nigga.. ppl dont get what #ninja did(not saying he racist) he just have more ammo to the racist whites who love yelling nigga.. — RareMix Breed (@APK__Underrated) March 28, 2018

Ninja is not the first gamer/streamer to be called out for racist or anti-semitic popular YouTube and Twitch streamers JonTron and Pewdiepie were caught out here saying crazy shit. Whether it was the version with the hard ER at the end or with an A, Ninja has no business saying the word. Hopefully, he learned his lesson, just because Drake likes and joined your stream doesn’t mean you can talk slick on your streams. But he’s still gonna catch this slander and jokes though hit the flip for more reactions to Ninja saying the n-word,

