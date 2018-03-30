Cardi B’s New Single “Be Careful” Drops, Twitter Wonders If Offset Is The Target

Cardi B is finally set to drop her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, next week but before the anticipated release, she unleashed a new single “Be Careful” to the masses. With lyrics about a man getting checked for his wandering ways, some fans on Twitter wondered out loud if the track was about Offset.

Serving as the third single from the Invasion of Privacy album, the Bronx starlet gets some heat from Frank Dukes, Boi-1da, and Vinylz for “Be Careful,” which opens up swiftly and gets right to the point.

“I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha sh*t/But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha sh*t/Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and sh*t/Poured out my whole heart to a piece of sh*t,” Cardi raps in the first verse, setting the tone for entire track. The song is less turned up than her previous singles “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” and she even sings the hook for the track.

Reactions to the song have been mixed on Twitter, but many users have speculated that Cardi’s somber tone and the lyrics were all directed at her fiance.

We’ve collected some reactions via Twitter below and on the following pages.

What do you think? Is Cardi B referencing her real-life relationship struggles or just doing some great channeling? Sound off in the comments section.

Wow @iamcardib keeps growing … “be careful” is incredible — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 30, 2018

Be Careful is literally a psychology examination of how the human mind works. everyone got accustomed to one sound from Cardi B that when she switches up, it’s bizarre for them so they call it trash. — kreme (@thynewclassic) March 30, 2018

How you go from “and I’m quick to c*t a nigga off, don’t get comfortable” to “be careful with me” after he cheated on you for the third time? No shade to Cardi B, but the warnings should’ve came the first song. pic.twitter.com/l8cXooBD8q — Shahem . (@pettyblackboy) March 30, 2018

Photo: Getty

