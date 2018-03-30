‘Black Panther’ Composer Ludwig Göransson To Score Sony’s ‘Venom’

The wins keep rolling in for Ludwig Göransson. The Swedish composer and record producer is fresh off scoring Marvel’s Black Panther film and will do the same for Sony’s upcoming Venom film.

Deadline.com exclusively reports:

Ludwig Goransson, the composer behind Disney/Marvel’s uber-successful Black Panther, has signed on to score the next film in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man supervillain. The film will reunite Goransson with Venom‘s director Ruben Fleischer after the Swedish composer and record producer worked on Fleischer’s 2011 film 30 Minutes or Less.

Goransson, who has teamed with Ryan Coogler on his two other films, Fruitvale Station and Creed, has also composed for films such as Central Intelligence, Death Wish, as well as television programs like Community and New Girl.

Venom will make its debut this October.

Photo: Getty