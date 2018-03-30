The Weeknd Drops Somber ‘My Dear Melachony’ Project, Twitter Reacts

The Weeknd took to Instagram two days ago to vaguely tease a new project to his fans, claiming he was “indifferent” about the release. However, the six-song project, My Dear Melachony, dropped today and fans on Twitter are giving their microwave hot takes and critiques.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, is an executive producer of the project alongside Frank Dukes. French producer Gesaffelstein returns to collaborate with The Weeknd on two songs, with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo also on the production side. Skrillex, Mike WiLL Made-It, Cirkut, Daheala, and Marz are also involved. Composer Nicolas Jarr is also involved on the EP’s first track, “Call Out My Name.”

Twitter fans are largely loving the record, with a small number of detractors. For balance, we’ve shared both sides below and on the following pages.

Listen to My Dear Melachony below.

Every time The Weeknd fails one of his relationships I just get hyped for the new music he’s gonna drop about it tbh — Aaron Neogy (@theaaronneogy) March 30, 2018

I thank Selena Gomez for breaking The Weeknd’s heart & for this album. — Adisa (@Disaa_xoxo) March 30, 2018

When @theweeknd giving you break up, who hurt you vibes and you just so sorry they did you like that.

Then the album done and you call boo up to see how their night was. pic.twitter.com/urrTOe4M2D — Sahiba Ifrit🇬🇾 (@Persephone_Call) March 30, 2018

@theweeknd ‘s new album was so disappointing.. — Noah Potter (@Potzey1) March 30, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »