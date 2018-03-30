Home > News

The Weeknd Drops Somber ‘My Dear Melachony’ Project, Twitter Reacts

The surprise six-song EP is the first release for the Canadian star since 2016's Starboy.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 51 mins ago
Leave a comment
The Weeknd performing at the SSE Hydro

Source: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com / WENN

The Weeknd took to Instagram two days ago to vaguely tease a new project to his fans, claiming he was “indifferent” about the release. However, the six-song project, My Dear Melachony, dropped today and fans on Twitter are giving their microwave hot takes and critiques.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, is an executive producer of the project alongside Frank Dukes. French producer Gesaffelstein returns to collaborate with The Weeknd on two songs, with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo also on the production side. Skrillex, Mike WiLL Made-It, Cirkut, Daheala, and Marz are also involved. Composer Nicolas Jarr is also involved on the EP’s first track, “Call Out My Name.”

Twitter fans are largely loving the record, with a small number of detractors. For balance, we’ve shared both sides below and on the following pages.

Listen to My Dear Melachony below.

Photo: WENN.com

New Music , twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE