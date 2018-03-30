Seattle Seahawks Backup QB Trevone Boykin Arrested For Breaking His GF’s Jaw

The NFL continues to struggle with domestic violence amongst its players. The backup quarterback to the Seattle Seahawks has become the latest in a long line of NFL players arrested for putting hands on a woman.

TMZ is reporting that Trevone Boykin was arrested this past Wednesday (March 28) for allegedly punching his longtime girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, and cracking her jaw in the process. Boykin denies ever having had an altercation with Bailey but she maintains that the backup quarterback choked her before breaking her jaw and taking her to the hospital for treatment.

Boykin was cut from the Seattle Seahawks squad on Tuesday and after police in Mansield, Texas reviewed the camera footage from his home, an arrest warrant was issued for the 24-year-old football player. Boykin was arrested for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in his home soon after.

When will men learn that putting hands on a woman never solves anything?

Photo: MPD via TMZ