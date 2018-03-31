SZA “Broken Clocks,” Preme ft. Lil Wayne “Hot Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 3.30.18

It was truly a downhead to hear the rumors that SZA plans on hanging up the mic sooner rather than later but until then we’ll just have to enjoy anything she puts on the table for us to enjoy.

Today the CTRL crooner takes us viewers on a camping trip for her clip to “Broken Clock” only to find out it was all a dream. She must’ve fell out reading Word Up magazine in the strip club.

Lil Wayne meanwhile finds himself flaunting ice, automobiles, and women in Preme’s visual to “Hot Boy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from London Jae, Yung Pich, and more.

SZA – “BROKEN CLOCKS”

PREME FT. LIL WAYNE – “HOT BOY”

LONDON JAE – “FREEZE TAG”

YUNG PINCH – “1997”

LOU PHELPS FT. JAZZ CARTIER 7 KAYTRANADA – “COME INSIDE”

PHORA – “HOLDING ON”

C.S. ARMSTRONG – “GANGSTA (CHAPTER TWO)”