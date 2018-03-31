Sanaa Lathan Confirmed As Beyoncé Cheek Biter

Sanaa Lathan was on one. It has reportedly been confirmed that the renowned actress was the formerly anonymous star who bit King Beyoncé on the cheek.

No word if the Love & Basketball star has gone into witness protection as of yet, or has at least hired a bodyguard.

Reports Page Six:

Multiple sources confirm to Page Six that the face-chomping culprit was indeed actress Sanaa Lathan, even though she strongly denies it.

Numerous sources tell us that “Love & Basketball” star Lathan had been talking to Jay-Z at a D’Usse VIP party backstage after his gig in Los Angeles last December, but when Bey stepped in, Lathan playfully bit her on the chin.

Fellow actress Tiffany Haddish had started off the wild biting debate earlier this week by describing the scene to GQ, “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Sanaa, WYD?

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

We told y’all her denial was hella suspect. No one says they didn’t bite the Queen and adds a “if I did.”

[bangs gavel]

Good morning NYC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7bmXTBuZv3 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 29, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com