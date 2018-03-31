RAPTURE: Netflix’s ‘Rapture’ Looks Like A Hit With Fans

Netflix just released the docu-series Rapture from the team at Mass Appeal and co-creator Sacha Jenkins, a Hip-Hop anthology series that examines the lives of some of the top acts in the genre. After its release on Netflix Friday (Mar. 30), it appears that fans are loving the docu-series to the tune of it becoming a top trending topic on Twitter.
In a recent chat with The Wrap, T.I., one of the subjects in Rapture, likened the series to ESPN’s celebrated sports docu-series, 30 for 30. That comparison is holding up considering the high production value and depth of the hour-long segments that cover quite a bit of ground in those 60 minutes.
Fans via Twitter have been chiming in with thoughts about the series since it aired, including cheering loudly for Logic’s rags-to-riches story and the emotional retelling of his rise to fame. The series also focuses on Nas, Dave East, G-Eazy, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Rapsody, 2 Chainz, and Just Blaze.
We’ve collected some of the best reactions we could find on Twitter regarding Rapture below and on the following pages.
Photo: Netflix