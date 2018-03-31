RAPTURE: Netflix’s ‘Rapture’ Looks Like A Hit With Fans

Netflix just released the docu-series Rapture from the team at Mass Appeal and co-creator Sacha Jenkins, a Hip-Hop anthology series that examines the lives of some of the top acts in the genre. After its release on Netflix Friday (Mar. 30), it appears that fans are loving the docu-series to the tune of it becoming a top trending topic on Twitter.

In a recent chat with The Wrap, T.I., one of the subjects in Rapture, likened the series to ESPN’s celebrated sports docu-series, 30 for 30. That comparison is holding up considering the high production value and depth of the hour-long segments that cover quite a bit of ground in those 60 minutes.

Fans via Twitter have been chiming in with thoughts about the series since it aired, including cheering loudly for Logic’s rags-to-riches story and the emotional retelling of his rise to fame. The series also focuses on Nas, Dave East, G-Eazy, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Rapsody, 2 Chainz, and Just Blaze.

We’ve collected some of the best reactions we could find on Twitter regarding Rapture below and on the following pages.

i really enjoyed watching every episodes of #RAPTURE including watching my favorite episode of my idol @Tip #RAPTURE is a MUST show that everyone needs to watch on Netflix ASAP!! — Zachy (@itszachymorris) March 31, 2018

Just finished #Rapture on @netflix and my favorite episode was definitely with @JustBlaze , putting a whole new light on producing and being a DJ. What a great series. Can't wait for season two. — Charlie Buckets (@Max_on_Max) March 31, 2018

Watching the queens of @rapsody’s family talk about her at the dinner table was such a pure moment. Loved that. #RAPTURE — DJ Cuzzin B (@DJCuzzinB) March 31, 2018

I mean I L💜VED me sum @Nas but after watching @netflix #Rapture 🔥👌 just gained a whole nother level of love/respect! #ThankYou 💯 — Partys Favorite Girl (@denajaxn) March 31, 2018

