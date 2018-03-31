Conservative Gun Nut Ted Nugent Says Parkland Survivors “Have No Soul”

Not sure what rock Ted Nugent crawled from under this weekend, but once again he’s focusing his energy on the wrong things. In a recent sit-down on a syndicated conservative talk show, the right-wing rocker and gun rights nutball said the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida “have no soul.”
New York Daily News writes:
During an appearance on The Joe Pags Show, the Republican guitarist described the student gun reform advocates “as mushy brained children who have been fed lies.”
“They’re actually committing spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem,” Nugent continued. “Guaranteed.”
Teen activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez have drawn the ire of the far-right, with political commentators and government officials taking to the airwaves and social media to publicly lambaste them.
Nugent’s thin-skinned response to the peaceful protests led by the Parkland survivors and a nationwide call to examine gun rights sensibly has the conservative entertainer’s name trending on Twitter and catching blows in the process. We’ve collected some of our faves below and on the following pages.
Photo: WENN.com