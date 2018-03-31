Conservative Gun Nut Ted Nugent Says Parkland Survivors “Have No Soul”

Not sure what rock Ted Nugent crawled from under this weekend, but once again he’s focusing his energy on the wrong things. In a recent sit-down on a syndicated conservative talk show, the right-wing rocker and gun rights nutball said the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida “have no soul.”

New York Daily News writes:

During an appearance on The Joe Pags Show, the Republican guitarist described the student gun reform advocates “as mushy brained children who have been fed lies.”

“They’re actually committing spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem,” Nugent continued. “Guaranteed.”

Teen activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez have drawn the ire of the far-right, with political commentators and government officials taking to the airwaves and social media to publicly lambaste them.

Nugent’s thin-skinned response to the peaceful protests led by the Parkland survivors and a nationwide call to examine gun rights sensibly has the conservative entertainer’s name trending on Twitter and catching blows in the process. We’ve collected some of our faves below and on the following pages.

Saw Ted Nugent trending and immediately wondered whether he'd died or he was being racist again. Apparently neither; just a gun-toting asshole. — Mercy & Truth (@Muhrsaydeez) March 31, 2018

Ted Nugent is trending because his new album is number one. Really? NO. He's trending because he's horrible. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) March 31, 2018

Saw Ted Nugent trending and was hoping it was a hunting accident — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) March 31, 2018

Ted Nugent, because when I want a reasoned voice for the advocacy of responsible gun use, I turn to a guy who admits to molesting underage girls and who shit himself in order to avoid military service — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) March 31, 2018

